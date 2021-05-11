IDF Increases Forces in Battle With Hamas and Rioters

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:16 pm |

Police action near Beis Lechem. (Police Spokesman)

As rioting continued throughout Israel, and in the aftermath of an unprecedented barrage of missiles rained down on cities in the south and central of the country, Defense Minister Gantz annnounced measures he is implementing to restore order to the country.

“We will bring the quiet and safety back for the long-term,” he said in a statement released Tuesday evening. Gantz said the IDF protects all Israeli citizens, Arabs and Jews, and called for all citizens to avoid further violence.

Nevertheless, Defense Minister Gantz said, “Towers will continue to crumble. There are a lot of targets in line, this is just the beginning.” IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi said that over 500 sites in Gaza struck so far, adding “The terror groups in Gaza will pay an even heavier price than they have already paid. We are ready for this battle.

“We attacked more than 500 targets in Gaza that included weapons and hit with the help of terrorist operatives. The IDF is deployed throughout the Gaza Envelope to protect the residents of the area, and we are working with the air defense system to protect, but not hermetically seal, the airways. I also seek to follow the Home Front Command’s guidelines, we will continue to attack extensively, we are ready to expand the campaign as much as it takes to win this battle.

Israeli Border Police fighters are currently operating near Rachel’s Tomb in the “Jerusalem Envelope” sector near the separation barrier, following rioting by about 150 Arabs who threw Molotov cocktails, stones, fireworks and other objects at the forces. Border guards arrested a 17-year-old suspect from Beis Lechem who threw Molotov cocktails at the forces.

Defense Minister Gantz instructed the IDF to redirect all Border Battalions assigned to IDF missions for immediate assistance in restoring order in Lod and mixed cities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the Defense Minister and agreed to immediately move Border Brigades from Judea and Samaria to Lod.