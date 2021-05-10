Two Engineers Arrested for Meron Tragedy

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:32 am |

The stairs where the 45 people were killed in Meron on Lag BaOmer. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Two engineers who signed the safety plans for the Lag BaOmer events in Meron were detained Monday morning for questioning by the police, and the police raided the two’s homes.

One of the men served as a safety manager and the other as a safety consultant. The two are so far the only officials involved in the tragedy who were arrested.

45 people were killed, z”l, and hundreds were injured during the celebrations.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman announced last week that he is launching a special investigation into the disaster.

The Police’s Internal Affairs has already announced it will probe the police’s conduct.