Three Rockets Fired From Gaza, Two Intercepted by Iron Dome; Erez Crossing Closed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:36 am |

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli security forces during a protest along the border with Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 8. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Three rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel early Monday morning with the Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepting two of the projectiles, the IDF said.

Also, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Monday that the Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza border will be closed until further notice following the rocket attacks and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza during the past week.

The COGAT decision comes after a previous move by COGAT on Sunday to shutter the Gaza fishing zone. The shutting down of the Gaza fishing zone will remain in place indefinitely.

COGAT blames Hamas for the rocket attacks and incendiary balloon attacks into Israeli territory.

“The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the country,” a COGAT spokesperson said.

Sirens sounded in the Sderot area at 6:20 a.m. after the three rockets were launched from Gaza, according to the IDF.

IDF tanks attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday in response to arson balloons and four rocket attacks.