YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7:30 am |

Passengers at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Interior Ministry officials have confirmed that U.K. citizens that hold valid student visas will be allowed into Israel without needing an entry permit. This comes after the announcement on Sunday that students from the United States will be allowed in without an entry permit.

Igud Hayeshivos advises that this is only for those who have current student visas, and not for families have been stranded abroad due to newborns who do not have visas.