NY to Open Vaccine Sites in Train Stations for Commuters

NEW YORK -

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2:13 pm |

MTA train stations where commuters may be vaccinated. (MTA)

New York will open short-term coronavirus vaccination sites in MTA stations in New York City and Long Island, serving up to 300 doses a day with the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccines will be on a walk-in, first come first served basis for all ages sixteen and above, including tourists. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that the state was lifting resident requirements for people in New York to get vaccinated, thereby opening vaccine sites up to tourists and residents from other states who work in New York.

“Ensuring easy access to free vaccinations is key to reopening New York and building back better. The MTA is proud to do its part to help lead the State’s recovery and get the region back on track,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye.

The MTA will provide incentives to encourage passengers to get vaccinated, including offering a a free seven-day MetroCard or free round trip Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North ticket. The MTA is partnering with SOMOS Community Care, Northwell Health and Westchester Medical Center on running the sites, and will encourage MTA employees to be vaccinated.

The sites will be open from May 12 to May 16.

“We’ve made huge progress vaccinating New Yorkers across the state, but vaccination rates are slowing and we have to redouble our efforts to get more shots in arms and reassure people that the vaccine is safe to take,” Cuomo said in a statement. “New Yorkers may struggle to take time out of their schedules to get the vaccine, so we’re bringing it directly to them at these new sites in MTA stations. The more New Yorkers are vaccinated, the safer our state is for everyone, and we’ll continue to pursue all avenues to distribute the vaccine and bring more people to safety from this terrible virus.”

The MTA stations offering the vaccine are:

Penn Station – 34th Street Corridor

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

Grand Central Terminal – Vanderbilt Hall

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

East 180th Street (Bronx)

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

179th Street (Queens)

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

Coney Island (Brooklyn)

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn)

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

Hempstead (LIRR)

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

Ossining (Metro-North)

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

____

smarcus@hamodia.com