Netanyahu Warns Fighting May Last for “Some Time”

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 3:08 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Amid escalating violence on Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned the Palestinians that “Israel will respond with great force. We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens, or our soldiers,” he said.

“Those who attack us will pay a heavy price,” says Netanyahu, though he added that Israel does not seek an escalation of hostilities.

The fighting may last “some time,” he said.

As clashes between Palestinians rioters and Israeli security forces picked up again on Har Habayis Monday night, Netanyahu has decided to absent himself from Yerushalayim Day celebrations at the Merkaz Harav yeshiva in the capital.

Instead, he was on his way to Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv for security briefings, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, IDF Home Front Command said schools in central Israel will only open on Tuesday if shelters are readily accessible. The same applies to workplaces.

Outdoor gatherings in central Israel are limited to 30 outdoors, 50 indoors, at least until Tuesday evening.

A fresh round of rocket sirens sounds in the city of Ashkelon and surrounding communities.

This comes after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group threatened to carry out an attack at 9 p.m.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Residents report hearing explosions.

According to reports, at least 10 rockets were fired at the city. This was not immediately confirmed by the IDF.