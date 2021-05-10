Knesset: Next President to Be Elected June 2

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:50 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The Knesset announced Monday that Israel’s next president will be elected on June 2.

A statement by the Knesset spokesperson’s office said that officials have thus accepted Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin’s proposed date.

The statement said that all candidates must submit the signatures of at least 10 MKs by May 19 at midnight.

The president, who is a largely ceremonial figure in Israel but has the power to task candidates to form a government and to grant pardons, is elected every seven years in a secret ballot among the 120 MKs.