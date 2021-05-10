EU to Allow Vaccinated Visitors in Over Summer

NEW YORK -

Switzerland’s national flag and the European Union flag are seen at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium. (Francois Walschaerts/Pool via Reuters/File Photo)

The European Union will allow citizens from countries that have vaccinated its residents with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency into the EU this summer.

“The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine,” the European Commission said in a press release, Schengen News reported.

Citizens from the United Kingdom and United States who are vaccinated will able to travel for non-essential reasons with a COVID-19 EU travel certificate, which will become available in June. In the meantime, the EU will rely on vaccine certification from those countries.

The EU will also allow its members to determine what number of coronavirus cases used to decide which countries travel can come from; the current limit is 25 cases. Israelis, for example, are permitted to travel to the EU because Israel has recorded so few coronavirus cases after a rapid mass vaccination campaign.

The EU’s external borders have mostly been closed to the outside world since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

