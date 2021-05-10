Contentious Jerusalem Day Parade to Go Ahead Despite Earlier Clashes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 10, 2021

Police clash with Palestinian rioters in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel Police said on Monday afternoon that the annual flag parade to mark Jerusalem Day would go ahead as planned later in the day, despite the ongoing Palestinian violence in the city.

In light of the tensions in the city, some security officials had called for a suspension of the parade.

The parade will also depart from the Shaar Shechem (Damascus Gate) entrance to the Old City as planned and make its way through the Muslim Quarter to the Kosel.

Police stressed that during the day they tried to de-escalate the tensions by preventing Jews from ascending to Har HaBayis. It did not, however, stop violent clashes from erupting, with Palestinians hurling stones at the officers.

The police said at least 21 officers were wounded in clashes, three of whom were hospitalized.

On Sunday, security officials urged the government to rethink the annual parade in wake of the unrest or at least reconsider the route and the number of marchers.

The police approved the parade just hours before it was to begin on Monday afternoon on King George Street and follow two routes.

One group of marchers was to enter the Old City via Shaar Shechem (Damascus Gate), the recent site of repeated clashes between police and Palestinians, go through the Muslim Quarter and end at the Kosel.

The second group was to enter the Old City via the Jaffa Gate and from there continue to the Kosel.