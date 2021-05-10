Blinken Calls on Hamas to Stop Rocket Attacks

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:18 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attend a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Monday. (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

As fighting between Gaza terror groups and Israel raged on Monday night, international efforts to defuse the situation were under way.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop “immediately,” and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

“I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks,” Blinken said in brief remarks ahead of his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department. Safadi also said the focus was to ensure escalation stopped.

Meanwhile, Egyptian mediators and the U.N. were at work seeking to mediate a ceasefire, the Kan broadcaster reported, citing an unnamed defense source.

(Vidoe: State Department)