Police Disperse Demonstrators in Sheikh Jarrah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 3:42 pm |

Israeli security forces in the east Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, scene of violent protests against the eviction of Palestinian families. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israeli police, some of them mounted, moved to disperse demonstrators in the Sheikh Jarrah after protesters “disturbed the peace” and fireworks were thrown at homes in the area.

Israeli security personnel patrol during clashes with Palestinians next to Yerushalayim’s Old City, Sunday night. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Police said they are using unspecified “methods” to remove dozens of protesters “in order to restore calm and prevent clashes between those disturbing the peace and the rest of the neighborhood’s residents.”

Sound grenades were reportedly used to move the demonstrators from a main gathering site. No serious incidents were reported.

Meanwhile, Arab Israelis in northern Israel were demonstrating against the Israeli forces’ storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque to subdue a riot and the pending eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

In Haifa and Nazareth, hundreds of Arab Israelis marched through downtown areas, chanting anti-Israeli slogans and waving Palestinian flags.