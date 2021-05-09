Lapid Bloc Aims for Deal by Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm |

Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

Israel could have a new government by Tuesday—if efforts to expedite negotiations succeed, according to The Times of Israel citing sources in the so-called “change bloc” on Sunday.

While they still have most of the 28 days allotted for forming a new government, fears that Yamina MKs might not withstand pressure from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ to leave the bloc are said to be propelling a faster solution of inter-party differences.

Last week, Yamina MK Amichai Chikli came out against making a coalition with such ideological opponents as Yesh Atid, Labor and Meretz. But subsequently other Yamina members, including the party’s No. 2, Ayelet Shaked, are sticking with chairman Naftali Bennett, who says the unity government could be a viable alternative to Netanyahu.

Lapid and Bennett’s negotiating teams held marathon talks on Motzei Shabbos, during which “significant progress” was made, the Kan public broadcaster reported. The network also said that the two hope to finalize matters by Monday.

According to the report, they have reached agreement on general principles, but are still haggling over the distribution of ministries and Knesset posts.

The government would field Naftali Bennett going first in a rotation with Yair Lapid, we wold serve as foreign minister, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman as finance minister.

Arguments persist, however, over who will take the defense, justice and education ministries.