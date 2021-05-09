Fires Flare in Israel’s North

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 6:11 am |

Charred brush lines the railway tracks as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze. (Israel Fire & Rescue Authority)

A fault in train brakes caused huge fires to flare in north Israel. The freight train ignited surrounding bushes for about 10 k.m., as the brakes sparked. Firefighters are trying to control the blaze, which is spreading rapidly in the heatwave that has engulfed the country.

The fires are between the neighborhoods of Neve Ganim in Kiryat Motzkin and Savyoni Yam in Kiryat Yam. One of the fires is located near the “David Institute” factory of the Rafael Defense Company (Weapons Development Authority). Train traffic from Haifa Central Station to the north has been suspended.