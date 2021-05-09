AG Asks High Court to Defer Hearing on Sheikh Jarrah Evictions

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit attends the weekly Cabinet meeting, at the Yerushalayim City Hall on Sunday. (Amit Shabi/POOL)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit asked the High Court on Sunday to postpone a hearing on planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in an eastern Yerushalayim neighborhood, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.

The session had been scheduled for Monday amid mounting violence and international concern over the evictions issue in the city. Mandelblit asked the court for a deferral of at least two weeks so he might weigh taking part in the case, the spokesman said.

At the session, the court was expected to deliver its final ruling in the lengthy legal battle between several Palestinian families and Jewish families claiming the houses they live in.

The move follows fresh overnight clashes in Yerushalayim as Palestinian terrorists lobbed rocks at the Israeli security forces.

According to Palestinian reports, at least 90 Palestinians were wounded in the unrest, on the Israeli side, at least one police officer was reportedly injured.