Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 10:25 pm |

Police officers clash with protesters outside Damascus Gate in the old city of Yerushalayim, May 09, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Hundreds of Palestinians exiting the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood rioted in Yerushalayim on Sunday evening, attacking some 50 Jews by throwing rocks and bottles at them. The civilians fired 3 bullets into the air to fend off the rioters.

Palestinians could also be seen throwing stones and bottles at police near the Old City’s Damascus Gate as seen on videos circulating on social media. Times of Israel reported that police fired stun grenades and sprayed the rioters with “skunk” water cannons while dispersing them.