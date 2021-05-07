BDE: Harav Avraham Hamra, Chief Rabbi of Syrian Jewry in Israel

BROOKLYN -

Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6:10 pm |

Harav Avraham Hamra, zt”l (Hamra Family)

The worldwide Syrian Jewish community is mourning the passing of Harav Avraham Hamra, chief rabbi of the Syrian community in Israel, who passed away at the age of 78.

Rav Hamra served as the last chief rabbi of Damascus, from 1976 to 1994, when he immigrated to Israel. In addition to serving as leader of the Syrian community in Israel, based in Holon, Rav Hamra frequently visited the Syrian community in the New York area.

His daughter Mrs. Aliza Azan, a”h, was tragically niftar in a fire on Chanukah 2017.

A son of Rav Hamra is a prominent chazzan in Har Halebanon shul in Midwood.

The levayah for Rav Hamra was held Friday in Holon.

Yehi zichro baruch.