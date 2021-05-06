Mandelblit Announces Investigation of Meron Disaster

YERUSHALAYIM -

Attorney General of Israel, Avichai Mandelblit. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A week after the tragedy in which 45 people were killed in a stampede at Meron on Lag BaOmer, the government has decided on how to proceed with an investigation.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said on Thursday that a joint investigative team from the Israel Police and the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department will lead the probe with assistance from the State Attorney’s Office.

“It is difficult to overstate the severity of the disaster that occurred on Mount Meron and therefore everything must be done to strive to discover the truth through an effective and efficient investigation,” Mandelblit said.

According to Ynet, he waited to see if the government would appoint a commission of inquiry, but as that was not yet forthcoming, decided not to delay further.