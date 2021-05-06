Israel to Allow Foreigners From 14 Countries Starting May 23

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:26 am |

The empty arrival hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Israel will allow fully vaccinated visitors from 14 countries into the country starting on May 23, Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

Tourists who have recovered from COVID-19 will also be able to enter the country.

They will still have to take a PCR test before boarding the plane to Israel and be administered another PCR test and also a serological test upon arrival in Israel.

Israel will only accept visitors who have received vaccine doses approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Union.

Only tourist groups will be allowed entry at first and they will be required to have a vaccinated guide and vaccinated drivers with Israel planning to relax entry rules over the coming months including potentially letting individual tourists into the country in July.

The 14 countries Israel is opening its borders to include Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Malta, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, the U.K. and the United States.

“In recent weeks, I have spoken a lot about the need to bring vaccinated tourists to the State of Israel and take advantage of the fact that Israel is a safe country in order to contribute to Israel’s economy, instead of other countries,” Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen told Channel 12.