Eric Adams Leads Mayoral Poll for First Time

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/File)

For the first time in the 2021 mayoral race, a poll shows a leader not named Andrew Yang.

According to Politico, which obtained a copy of the poll conducted by the GQR polling firm, Adams, who currently serves as Brooklyn Borough President, has the first-place votes of 21% of respondents, in the first mayoral race to use ranked-choice voting.

Yang, an entrepreneur whose sole political experience is a presidential run in 2020, has 18%, with city Comptroller Scott Stringer at 15%. All other candidates were in single digits, with 11 percent of respondents undecided.

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

In previous polls, Adams had generally ranked second to Yang.

The Democratic primary will be held June 22.

The poll was conducted of 500 likely Democratic primary voters — fewer than most polls taken this election cycle — over three days last week, during which a volunteer on a 2001 Stringer campaign accused him of harassment. Stringer has denied the claim, but he lost a slew of endorsements, and the effect on his — and his opponents’ — political fate remains unclear at least until the release of polls conducted after the allegation was made.

Of the poll respondents, 40% were white, 30% black; 19% Hispanic; and 7% Asian.

“Every other poll has us in first place, but we’ve always said this would be a close race,” Yang co-campaign manager Chris Coffey told Politico. “The only poll that really matters is the one on June 22, and we expect to win that one.”

Evan Thies, a spokesman for the Adams campaign, told Hamodia, “This poll shows what we have seen on the ground for months — that New Yorkers want Eric to be the next mayor because they share his vision for a safer, fairer city where prosperity is shared by all.”

