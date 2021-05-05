CDC: NY Covid Variant Not More Dangerous

NEW YORK -

The coronavirus variant that emerged in New York City is not more infectious or more dangerous than the strains circulating, the CDC announced.

Preliminary data from the study also showed that the mutated strain does not increase the chance of someone who has been vaccinated becoming infected, Pix11 reported.

Other variants, such as the British or South African variant, are significantly more infectious and slightly more resistant to the vaccine.

