Survey: Majority of Employees Plan to Mandate Covid Vax

The empty work area at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, in seen Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Nearly 90% of companies would make a coronavirus vaccine mandatory for employees returning to work, a study Arizona State University/The Rockefeller Foundation revealed.

The study surveyed nearly 1,000 U.S. companies, and found 60% intend to require employees show proof of vaccination and 59% willing to give incentives to encourage employees to go get vaccinated, WCBS880 reported.

However, employers indicated they could be flexible, with 72% saying they would expand their work from home policies after the pandemic and 63% saying employee could work remotely through 2021.

Nate Wade, the Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions and one of the authors of the study, said that many recognize there is no going back entirely to the way offices were run prior, but that people still crave personal interaction.

“The pandemic has changed the traditional office environment in many ways – possibly forever,” he said. “Yet a majority of employers are indicating they see real value in employees continuing to interact face-to-face.”

