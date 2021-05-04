NYC Public Schools Change ‘Columbus Day’ to ‘Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day’

NEW YORK -

A statue of Christopher Columbus is shown at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II/File)

The New York City Department of Education has changed the “Columbus Day” holiday on the 2021-2022 school calendar to “Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day,” angering some Republican lawmakers.

The shift comes amid a movement by some around the country to the change the name of Columbus Day and remove statues of the Italian explorer who discovered America, due to his brutal treatment of Native Americans. Such moves have been supported by those who feel America should undergo a reckoning with its past mistreatment of nonwhite people, but have been controversial particularly among Italian-Americans.

An email sent to Education reporters, parents and schools with the upcoming school calendar Tuesday said the new holiday would be called “Indigenous People’s Day.”

The Republican lawmakers expressed anger over the move.

In a statement Tuesday, Councilmen Joe Borelli and Steve Matteo, and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, all Republicans of Staten Island, blasted the move and said the name was changed “without any public announcement or fanfare for the 2021-2022 school calendar for parents on the DOE website.”

“There is nothing wrong with celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but doing so at the expense of a day that celebrates Italian American culture and history is downright insulting,” said Borelli. “Doing it under the radar only adds to the cowardice now regularly on display by the woke left.”

Malliotakis called the move “another blatant attempt by City Hall to rewrite history while dishonoring so many of our citizens who are proud Italian Americans and cancel Christopher Columbus, who embodies the immigrant experience and discovery,” and Matteo said he supports “a conversation about the best way to honor and recognize Indigenous People,” but that by “doing it this way, the DOE is only creating more division amongst New Yorkers.”

While only the DOE, and not City Hall, made the official announcement, city spokespersons who spoke with Hamodia disputed the Republicans’ assertions that the change was made secretly.

Filson said that while Mayor Bill de Blasio did not hold his usual weekday press briefing Tuesday, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter spoke with a reporter for NY1 about the change, and noted that notifications were sent to education beat reporters, schools and parents.

And later Tuesday afternoon, the name of the new holiday was updated to “Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.”

But adding “Italian Heritage” to the holiday not appease Borelli, who in a phone conversation with Hamodia Tuesday evening called it “a desperate attempt to make up for an insulting change which they didn’t even have the guts to do in public.”

“All that happened,” said the Councilman, “was they got caught insulting the Italian-American community and look like fools, and are trying to change it after the fact.”

In 2018, a commission created to examine questionable statues in New York City recommended that a statue of the eponymous explorer not be removed from Columbus Circle in Manhattan, but that historical markers be added to give additional context.

