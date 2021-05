YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:54 am |

In the latest decision to advance the reopening of the economy, the coronavirus cabinet voted on Tuesday to remove the limit on spectators with green passes at cultural and sports events.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein endorsed the measure, which will allow those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to attend such events without a numerical cap.