FDA Expected to Approve Pfizer for Ages 12-15 Year This Week

Maoula Jan, 52, receives his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from volunteer vaccinator Steve Kriss, at a vaccine centre in north London, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

After months of public speculation and professional review, the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children and teenagers ages 12 to 15, ABC 7 reported.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently available for teenagers and adults starting at age 16 and above.

The approval could come as early as this week, health experts say. If so, now all middle school and high school students would be eligible for the vaccine, a major boost in the push to ensure all schools are teaching in-person for the upcoming school year, beginning in September.

Pfizer said clinical trials in ages 12-15 showed the vaccine was 100% effective.

