Tech Leads Way in NYC Rehiring

Sunday, May 2, 2021

As people relied more and more on technology and online platforms for work, school, and shopping over the past year, the technology sector is leading New York City’s recovery, hiring thousands and buying up real estate for offices.

An analysis of job postings from labor-markets analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies revealed that tech company jobs led hiring for New York City residents, even surpassing healthcare positions, between April and November 2020.

There were more than 21,000 posting for software developers and engineers, nearly double the number of inquires for physicians. Tech positions made up the top 11 positions out of the 50 most in-demand jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tech jobs in New York City grew 45% between 2009 and 2018, and the pandemic’s push to digital has likely increased the demand for workers.

“What’s surprising is just how strong the continued demand for tech hiring was, especially with the economic devastation we’ve seen,” said Eli Dvorkin, policy director at the Center for an Urban Future.

In additional to hiring, powerful tech companies are going on buying sprees and snapping up prime real estate throughout the city. Amazon is hiring 2,000 workers and planning to host them in a 630,000-square-foot office on Fifth Avenue. That is in additional to an Upper West Side office for 1,500 employees.

Other tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Apple are expanding their New York City offices.

“The growth of the tech sector has been rapidly accelerating in New York City, and that is in part driven by tech companies opening offices here, but it’s also driven by so many New York employers essentially becoming tech companies themselves,” said Julie Samuels, the executive director of Tech: NYC, a nonprofit advocacy group for the city’s tech sector. “We have real estate and tech, finance and tech, fashion and tech, media and tech, you name it.”

New York City officials have free public programs available in order to encourage city residents to develop the technology skills to be hired.

The city’s Department of Small Business Services works with tech-training school FullStack Academy to offer scholarships and fellowships to those struggling financially due to the pandemic.

