Shooting Near Ariel, Three Wounded

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:24 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:24 am |

First responders at the Tapuah Junction. (Hatzlah)

A shooting attack was reported on Sunday evening at the Tapuah Junction , east of the city of Ariel, in the Shomron.

According to initial reports, two people were seriously wounded and a third is in light condition.

It appears to have been a drive-by shooting where a number of young people were gathered at a bus stop.

Three civilians in their 20s have been injured in the attack, the Magen Dovid Adom said.

a senior MDA medic said that ” two of them were unconscious,” one in critical condition, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The military has reportedly launched a manhunt for the attackers. They are setting up roadblocks in the area, looking for a gray Hyundai.

The IDF said soldiers at the scene at the time of the attack fired at the car, but it escaped.

More details as they become available.