OPINION: Israeli Government Must Allow in Parents of Traumatized Bachurim

NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 8:28 pm |

At the levayah in Israel of Yossi Cohen a Mirrer talmid from Cleveland who was niftar in the Meron tragedy.

As many survivors of the Meron tragedy remain traumatized from that dreadful event, they and their families are facing a stumbling block toward the healing process: their inability to enter Israel — a country that has virtually eradicated the Covid pandemic — due to Covid restrictions.

When news of the tragedy first hit Thursday evening, and with cellphone service down in Meron, my office became inundated with calls from frantic parents trying to reach their sons.

We created a massive network to find each bachur: we sent emails to all parents saying that if they were able to reach their son, they should please ask him to identify as many of his friends as possible who were with him and ok, and then we would let those boys’ parents know. Baruch Hashem, within two hours, we managed to identify 260 bachurim who were okay.

Tragically, three of our talmidim from North America, as well as one Israeli Kollel yungerman, were niftar.

We, and our staff in Israel, had to work through the night with the horrific task of identifying the bodies, arranging levayos, and transport for the families of the niftarim.

Yanky Meyer of Misaskim — himself the father of a Mirrer talmid — was amazing, using his connections to help us, coordinating and making arrangements and putting parents in touch with their children.

But many of the boys who survived physically are suffering from terrible trauma. Some of these boys had seen their own friends die right in front of them. They were sitting and crying in their diros together all Erev Shabbos, unable to get ready for Shabbos. The rebbeim and the Rosh Hayeshivah, Harav Leizer Yudel Finkel, shlita, spent Friday visiting the apartments and comforting the talmidim.

And it was obvious that they needed professional help.

Chai Lifeline was incredible in guiding the parents in how to help their relative in grief.

But despite all the help we have been able to arrange, we are getting numerous calls and emails from parents who desperately need to be with their children.

To be precise, I have a list of 98 parents who reached out to me that their son went through specific trauma — such as seeing their close friend being niftar right in front of them — and despite the therapists, group sessions, private therapy, and trauma specialists, the sons need to be with their parents right now.

“I need to be there with my son,” they tell me. “In the worst time of his life, he needs a parent.” Early Sunday afternoon we began approaching various entities — the Israeli Consul General in New York, and in Israel the Interior Ministry, Health Ministry and Office of Diaspora Affairs. The people we have spoken with have been polite and expressed concern, and asked us to send them the list of these 98 bachurim whose parents want to fly in to be with them. But we have received no official response yet.

In addition to the 98 parents I have dealt with, Yanky Meyer told me he has personally fielded about 100 calls from non-Mir parents dealing with the same crisis.

“This is an international tragedy,” Meyer tells me. “We are suffering so much here in America. How much more for the boys who went through this?!”

Unofficially, I hear from people close to government officials that officials have been asking, “Why don’t the students go back to America?” This is the height of insensitivity and ignorance.

These bachurim have been moser nefesh to come to yeshiva in Eretz Yisrael. They just got out of quarantine, after a myriad of tests and regulations, and were able to begin the zman. Should they now be forced to go back to America, only to have to go through that all again when they return?

Also, any bachur who has been in the country and wants to leave must get his entry permit back from the government — and the wait for an appointment is a month long. They don’t issue entry permits outside the country if you were inside the country; and if you leave without getting that entry permit, you may never be able to come back. So yes, any bachur could theoretically jump on a plane and go back to America, but they risk never being allowed to return.

But most of all, it is simply inhumane to force these bachurim to leave. They need to be with their friends with whom they are suffering, to grieve together, be with their rebbeim, stay in their atmosphere, and not run away. Running away from trauma is the worst thing. Crisis counselors always advise us that people should remain in their own atmosphere and routine.

Baruch Hashem, the Covid pandemic is virtually non-existent in Israel. Right now, the trauma of the Meron tragedy is a far worse crisis for these suffering bachurim. Most of the parents who want to see their sons have cards that show they been fully vaccinated. We at the Mir, as well as Yanky Meyer, and head of so many other organizations, are calling on the Israeli government: Please let these boys get the help they need as they suffer through unimaginable tragedy.

Whoever can help resolve this humanitarian crisis and understand that the need, please step up to the plate! How can the Jewish state turn away Jews in this time of crisis?