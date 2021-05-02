NYC One of the Most Dangerous Cities for Pedestrians

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:13 am |

Pedestrians and cyclists move through Times Square in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

A new study has determined that four of New York City’s boroughs rank as some of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

Pedestrian deaths have surged by 58% in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, from 26 deaths to 41, the New York Post reported.

Insurify Insights, an online insurance comparison company, compared more than 4 million insurance claims related to drivers who’d been cited for their failures to yield to pedestrians.

In their list of the top 20 most dangerous cities for walkers, Staten Island ranked first, the Bronx ranked second, and Brooklyn came in fourth while Manhattan came in sixth.

Sunnyvale, California, was ranked as the third most dangerous city, WCBS 880 reported.

Two New Jersey cities ranked in the top ten most perilous cities for pedestrians: Paterson came in seventh, and East Orange was number eight.

Over the weekend, a delivery rider was killed and an outdoor dining structure was badly damaged when a swerving car crashed through the bike lane in Astoria, Queens.

