Meron Tragedy: All 45 Fatalities Identified – Forensic Institute

On Sunday morning, the Forensic Institute announced that all 45 fatalities from Meron have been identified, and 44 of them have been released for kevurah. Overnight, 22 funerals were held, including a levayah on Har Meron, where the brothers Yosef David and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad, z”l, were brought to kevurah in the early hours of the morning.
The tziyun in Meron was open for mispallelim, and many lit candles for the niftarim as they davened a tearful tefillas Shacharis there.
Mental health specialists and leading mechanchim visited the yeshivos and chadarim where the victims learned, to provide guidance and support as classmates of the deceased returned to yeshivah facing the loss of their friends, rebbeim and chavrusas.