Meron Tragedy: All 45 Fatalities Identified – Forensic Institute

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 5:32 am |

A man wearing his tallis and tefillin walks near the site where dozens were crushed to death in Meron, Sunday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

On Sunday morning, the Forensic Institute announced that all 45 fatalities from Meron have been identified, and 44 of them have been released for kevurah. Overnight, 22 funerals were held, including a levayah on Har Meron, where the brothers Yosef David and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad, z”l, were brought to kevurah in the early hours of the morning.

The tziyun in Meron was open for mispallelim, and many lit candles for the niftarim as they davened a tearful tefillas Shacharis there.

Zaka workers revisit the site of the tragedy on Sunday morning. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Mental health specialists and leading mechanchim visited the yeshivos and chadarim where the victims learned, to provide guidance and support as classmates of the deceased returned to yeshivah facing the loss of their friends, rebbeim and chavrusas.