Lowest Daily Figure Coronavirus Infection Since May

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 6:01 am |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis’ antibodies in a drive-through complex. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Ministry of Health updated that yesterday only 13 corona patients were diagnosed – 0.1% out of 8,872 tests. This is the lowest daily figure since May 23, 2020 when only five corona patients were located. 102 corona patients are now hospitalized in critical condition, having at the height of the plague more than 1,200 such patients. There are currently 1,430 active corona patients in Israel, and the rate of hospitalizations continues to fall to 173. 62 patients are connected to respirators. 6365 have died in Israel during the pandemic.