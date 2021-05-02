Emergency Fund Established for Legal Assistance to Families of Victims

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:51 am |

At the behest of Gedolei Yisrael, a fund was set up on Motzoei Shabbos to appoint a representative for the legal campaign for the Meron disaster.

Lawyers in Amit Haddad’s office will provide full legal assistance to the families of those who perished or were injured in the tragedy.

In light of the large number of families and victims, a special legal emergency center was set up last night where the family members can call and leave details that will provide information for the team of lawyers involved in the case.

Family members can call the emergency center at * 5370 around the clock and receive an initial response ahead of the expected legal battle.