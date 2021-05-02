Covid Vanquished in IDF

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:15 am |

The IDF announced on Sunday that for the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, the military has no active cases.

The IDF reported its first Covid-19 case on March 2, 2020, when a soldier who worked part-time at a toy store was detected with the disease.

Last week, the military had just one soldier with the coronavirus, but he evidently has recovered.

“The achievement we marked this morning is a significant milestone in our fight against the virus — thanks to the efforts of IDF service members and the national vaccination effort,” IDF Chief Medical Officer Brig. Gen. Dr. Alon Glasberg said in a statement.

In March, the military declared that it had reached “herd immunity” from the disease as more than 80 percent of all service members had been vaccinated or had recovered from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that over Shabbos only 13 corona patients were diagnosed – 0.1% out of 8,872 tests. This was the lowest daily figure since May 23, 2020 when only five corona patients were identified. 102 corona patients are now hospitalized in critical condition, whereas at the height of the pandemic there were more than 1,200 such patients.

There are currently 1,430 active corona patients in Israel, and the rate of hospitalizations continues to fall to 173. 62 patients are connected to respirators. 6365 have died in Israel during the pandemic.