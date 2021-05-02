Belgian Police Detain 132 in Virus Restrictions Protest

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 5:06 am |

BRUSSELS -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 5:06 am |

Police use a water cannon against protestors at the Bois de la Cambre park, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Police have detained 132 people who took part in an illegal party in a Brussels park to protest COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said Sunday.

About 15 people, including protesters and police, were injured in clashes, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

Scattered around, police and protesters clashed until deep in the evening. The government and police had warned people for a week to stay away from the party to no avail. Clashes erupted after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.

Belgium still has strict rules banning major gatherings and insists on people wearing face masks in large crowds.