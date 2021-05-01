Levayos of the Meron Tragedy Take Place

NEW YORK -

Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:22 pm |

Avigdor Chiyuis, center, speaks during the funeral of his son Yedidyia Chiyuis at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

As the magnitude of the tragedy in Meron sinks in, families of the niftarim begin the difficult task of arranging kevurah for their loved ones. Below is a list of the scheduled levayos.

מי שאמר לעולמו די הוא יאמר לצרותינו די.

The levayah of Habachur Yosef Amram Tauber, z”l, a talmid of Yeshivas Yad Halevi-Brisk from New York, took place Motzaei Shabbos in the Old Shaarei Tzeddek Cemetery, with kevurah near his .zeide, Harav Yisrael Moshe Dushinsky, zt”l.

The levayah on habachur hachassan Menachem Knoblowitz, z”l, took place Motzaei Shabbos at Shamgar in Yerushalayim.

The levayah of Reb Chaim Rock, z”l, took place at 10:30 p.m. at the Beit Shemesh cemetery.

The levayos of Habachur Yehudah Yosef Levy, z”l, and Habachur Yeshai Me’ulam, z”l, took place at 11:00 p.m. at Yeshivas Ohel Shmuel, Rechov Savion 46 in Rechasim, with kevurah in Tel Regav.

The levayah of Reb Yosef Greenbaum, z”l, took place at 11:00 p.m. in the Beis Medrash in Kiryas Visnitz, and then at Midnight in Beis Medrash Tzemach Tzaddik of Visnitz on Rechov Yonoson Ben Uziel in Elad.

The levayah of Habachur Eliyahu Shmuel Cohen, z”l, 16 years old from Beitar Elit took place at 11:00 p.m. at Har Hamenuchos.

The levayah of Reb Yedidyah Asher Fogel, z”l, took place at 11:00 p.m. at Har Hamenuchos.

The levayah of Reb Chaim Ozer Seler, z”l, took place at 11:00 p.m. at the home of his parents, 7 Rechov Visnitz in Bnei Brak.

The levayah of Yedidyah Chiyus, z”l, took place at 11:30 p.m. at the Central Beis Medrash Tze’I Nachalas Siroka on Rechov Abramsky 43 in Petach Tikvah.

The levayah of Reb Moshe Bergman, z”l, of Yerushalayim took place midnight at Shamgar. Since his family does not live in Eretz Yisrael, his levayah was attended by many who did not know him personally.

The body of Habachur Ariel Achdut, z”l, of Yerushalayim was identified. He was 20 years old and a talmid of Yeshiva Yesodos Hatorah in Tel Aviv. The levayah took place for 12:30 at the large road at Har Hamenuchos.

The levayahof Avraham Daniel Ambon, z”l, of Argentina will take place Sunday when his parents arrive from Argentina.