United in Pain

NEW YORK -

Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm |

Levayah of Reb Moshe Ben Shalom in Petach Tikva, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

They came from all over with different backgrounds and different attire, yet they were united in commemorating the hilulah of the holy Tanna Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai and celebrating the revelation of the hidden Torah through him.

Then tragedy of untold proportion struck, leaving 45 niftarim. Like those who gathered to rejoice, so too they are joined in mourning. Families from diverse backgrounds are in pain and are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

As Shabbos approaches, the public lamenting must be silenced, but the private bereavement continues. In the recesses of their homes, the sorrow and ache remains.

Klal Yisrael in united with them and feels the pain as well. May the Ribono Shel Olam comfort the relatives of the niftarim, and unite us all in rejoicing with the coming of Moshiach, b’meheirah b’yameinu, Amein.