Residents of Arab Towns Offer Food and Drinks to Jews Returning From Meron

Arab residents of towns of Tamra, Jish, Yarka and Peki’in in the Northern Galil offered food and drink to Jewish evacuees from the tragedy at Meron, Times of Israel repoted.

Residents of nearby villages and towns set up stations with food and drink for the thousands of Jews making their way back home in wake of the calamity which occurred on Lag baOmer.

Radi Najm, mayor of the Druze town of Beit Jan said they opened the town’s facilities, and many families opened their private homes as well.

“Beit Jan residents and the local council join in the grief of the entire nation,” Najm said in a statement. “They open their homes and the council’s facilities to offer any help possible. I have ordered the [town’s] emergency services to provide any help necessary to the rescue crews. The residents are ready to receive evacuees and families from the disaster area.”