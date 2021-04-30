Police: Many Still Unaccounted for in Meron Disaster

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, April 30, 2021 at 4:28 am |

Men look at the orphaned stairs in Meron, Friday morning. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

A police spokesperson said on Friday morning that the force has been receiving many calls overnight from families trying to locate relatives who were on the scene when a stampede killed at least 45 people and injured hundreds more during Lag BaOmer celebrations in Meron.

“We ask the public to be patient. There has been no cell phone reception on the scene for hours,” the spokesperson said.

Hospitals have set up hotlines for enquiries: The Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas – 1255161, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya – 1255141, the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Teveria – 1255162 and the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa – 1255144. For inquiries about missing relatives the public can call – *1201.

As always in mass tragedy events, many names are spread on social media, generally unconfirmed. We ask all to refrain from spreading these names and details, until the families have been updated and the details confirmed.