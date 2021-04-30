Assistance for American Families Impacted by Meron Tragedy

NEW YORK -

Officials at the scene of the tragedy early Friday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

As news of the tragedy in Meron unfolded, cellphone service in the area crashed, and people have been trying frantically to reach their relatives in Meron and find out if they are ok.

Misaskim is working to help people locate missing family members. Those looking for a missing family member can call Misaskim at 718-854-4548.

Additionally U.S. citizens impacted by the tragedy who need emergency assistance to travel to Israel, can fill out this form from Amudim https://amudim.wufoo.com/forms/m1s89ums01ceg4j/ or email travelhelp@amudim.org and put “Meron” in the subject line.

El Al is offering assistance in bringing first-degree relatives (parents, siblings, children, spouses) from the United States, England, France and any other country from which El Al operates direct flights to Israel.

El Al offers each family up to two flight tickets with the payment of port taxes only.

In order to redeem the tickets, you must contact the EL AL service center and present a death certificate and a passport photo.

Flight tickets can be booked for departing flights until May 4, 2021.

To this end, a dedicated telephone line was opened at the number – from Israel dial 03-9404040, from the 011-972-3-940-4040

Please note that this telephone number will only be answered for bereaved families.

The hotline is available today, Friday until 4 p.m. From Saturday to midnight and on weekdays from 8:00 to midnight.

