NJ Expands Vaccine Eligibility

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tours the Edison Vaccination Facility in Edison, N.J. (Governors Office / Tim Larsen)

New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility, making thousands of state residents now available for the shots.

Starting March 15, child care workers, elementary and high school teachers and staff, public transit workers, and more public safety workers will be able to be vaccinated.

New Jersey currently vaccinates all adults 65 and older, adults with disabilities and pre-existing conditions, and healthcare workers.

Some counties have gone further and expanded eligibility to already include teachers.

“We’re going to begin in sort of phases to open up our eligibility to a lot more communities, especially essential workers, and at the head of that list will be educators and folks in day care,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a media interview on Monday.

New Jersey has distributed 1.9 million vaccine doses to state residents and workers as of March 1.

