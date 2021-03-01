MK Rabbi Asher Calls on Health Ministry to Handle Crisis “Correctly”

YERUSHALAYIM -

MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher

​During Monday’s Knesset session, Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher (UTJ) said, “It’s time that the Health Ministry handle the [corona] crisis correctly, rather than take one step forward and two steps back.”

“The achievements of the vaccination drive are amazing, and more than five million citizens have already been vaccinated or are recovering, and they can therefore enter the ‘green passport’ track. The possibilities for events and celebrations must be expanded. It cannot be that five million people will be ‘hostages’ who do not know anything. It is time that the people of the Health Ministry handle this crisis correctly. On the one hand, the government has done something that the whole world is in awe of, but we are not putting people back on the normal track yet.”

Rabbi Asher added, “A bar mitzvah for a boy is a one-time event; it can’t be held when he is 15 years old… People want to [celebrate it] with family, and it can be done in an organized manner. I am telling the people of the Health Ministry: this is risk management, not taking one step forward and two steps back.”