Vaccine Sites in Brooklyn, Queens Expand Availability

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:53 pm |

Nurses at the FEMA mass vaccination site at York College in Queens. (Photo Don Pollard/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The mass coronavirus vaccine sites in Brooklyn and Queens will now be open to any eligible residents of the respective boroughs, rather than being limited to a certain number of zip codes.

The sites run 7 days a week, from 8 in the morning to 8 at night, and are jointly run by FEMA and the state, Fox News 5 reported.

For those who are eligible either do to age or preexisting conditions, appointments can be made by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or registering online.

The state will be partnering with county health departments to open localized sites for senior citizens, and provide assistance with filling out necessary forms and arranging transportation if necessary.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate over the weekend was 3.1%, the lowest since November 26th.

“The footrace between the positivity rate and the vaccination rate is progressing in our favor and we’ve been able to reopen different sectors of our economy, but we still need more vaccines to propel us over the finish line,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We have continuously opened more vaccination sites as our supply allows, and we’re ready to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible as our allocations increase. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re going to need to stay safe and vigilant and care for our fellow New Yorkers.”

