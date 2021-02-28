Netanyahu Proposes School to July

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:05 pm |

School kids dressed up in Purim costumes at Orot Etzion School, in Efrat. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ proposed on Sunday an extension of the school year into July in order to make up for lost study time due to the covid shutdown

Netanyahu said classes will resume in “green” and “yellow” areas with low-infection rates, including for grades 7-10, which have been closed until now.

“There is a need to make up for the educational gaps that were created during this difficult year,” Netanyahu said. “We need to give every boy and girl in Israel the opportunity to make up what they missed. This is what Israeli children need, and what they deserve.”

The prime minister stipulated that teachers will be paid for the extended school year. According to Channel 12, teacher participation would be voluntary and teachers who agree to take part would be paid bonuses.

The head of the Secondary School Teachers’ Association, Ran Erez, and the leader of the Teachers’ union, Yaffa Ben-David, both opposed the school year extending beyond June, though they did allow for the possibility of teachers working on a voluntary basis.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Netanyahu of playing politics.

“For months we’ve pushed off making up school days and at the end [you] make a campaign move with nothing behind it.”

“Netanyahu, you’re playing a cynical game with the children of Israel. We will demand and bring a real plan, with a budget and coordination, and not a fake, embarrassing, improvised plan,” Gantz said.