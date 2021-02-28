Ministry Approves Gender-Neutral Playground Signs

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:10 pm |

Appearance of the current and the new sign. (Spokesperson)

Gender-neutral signs will soon be the rule in Israeli playgrounds, according to Arutz Sheva on Sunday.

The Minister of Economy and Industry, Amir Peretz, approved an amendment that requires a change in signs which say that children must be accompanied by a parent in the playground.

The old sign, which showed a child holding the hand of an adult (presumably the mother, apparently in a skirt) will be replaced by an adult without skirt or identifiable gender.

The change will take effect 60 days after its publication in Reshumot, the official record of Israeli laws. A transition period of 6 months from the effectivity date was also set, during which the manufacturers of the facilities or their owners will be able to use the signs according to both the old standard and the updated standard.

At the end of the transition period, all new facilities will be required to place a sign with gender-neutral figures.