Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 12:18 pm |

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency. (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo)

Iran rejected an offer from the European Union and the United States to resume dialogue regarding the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran only agreed to attend meetings in Europe in exchange for the U.S. lifting some sanctions.

The Biden administration has refused to lift sanctions until after Iran sits down for negotiations.

Diplomats says Iran may not be trying to end all possibility of direct talks but to gain the upper hand in setting parameters.

Nonetheless, Iran’s refusal is likely to exacerbate tensions.

____

smarcus@hamodia.com