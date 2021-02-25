NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan to Retire

NEW YORK -

Terence Monahan, the New York Police Department’s Chief of Department, in 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The highest ranking uniformed officer in the New York Police Department will retire by the end of this week, amid rumors of department restructuring.

Chief of Department Terrence Monahan will be replaced by Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, the New York Post reported.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will remain as head of the NYPD.

Harrison, who previously served as chief of patrol and chief of detectives, as well as commanding officer in two different precincts, has been in the force since 1992. A Jamaican immigrant, Harrison will be the NYPD’s first African-American Chief of Department.

Monahan, a native of the Bronx, had been Chief of Department since 2018 and a police officer since 1982, with a reputation for a spine of steel.

He had previously served as an inspector, deputy chief, assistant chief, and was chief of patrol from 2016 to 2018.

Monahan went viral over the past summer for walking between police officers and protestors, easing tensions and earning protestors respect for seeking them out and speaking to them.

