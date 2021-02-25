Gantz Attacks Transfer of Vaccines to Foreign Nations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:23 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Defense Minster Benny Gantz urged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to convene the government in order to discuss Israel’s transfer of unused COVID vaccines to foreign nations.

Gantz also wrote a letter on this matter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, questioning the legality of the transfer of the vaccines.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ disclosed on Tuesday that Israel would be transferring “symbolic” quantities to several countries.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the countries on the list include: Cyprus, Mauritania, Hungary, Honduras, Guatemala, Czech Republic, the Maldives, Ethiopia, Chad, Kenya, Uganda, Guinea and more.

Each country is slated to receive between 1,000 and 5,000 doses from what Netanyahu described as surplus stocks.

The prime minister has come under fire for deciding a matter unilaterally that could potentially harm Israeli citizens, who have not yet all received the vaccinations.