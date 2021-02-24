Netanyahu: Full Coronavirus Exit in April

YERUSHALAYIM -

FILE – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Leumit Health Care Services vaccination. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP)

Israel’s timeline for exiting the coronavirus crisis is April, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ declared on Wednesday.

By then, health officials expect to have vaccinated the entire population over the age of 16 against Covid-19. There are still about 1.2 million adult Israelis who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

Netanyahu said, “We aim to reach 6,200,000 vaccinated – we are 1,200,000 people away. We must close the gap in order to open the country back up.”

Netanyahu also outlined the five stages the country must go through before the full return to normalcy, according to Kan news:

Green Passport, stage 1 – 2. Opening education in a graded manner – 3. Green Passport, stage 2 in the second week of March – 4. Completion of vaccinating the entire population above age 16 at the end of March – 5. Complete opening in April.