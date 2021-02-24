Local Pharmacies Offering Coronavirus Vaccine

NEW YORK -

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine awaits further use as a team of Walgreens’ pharmacists. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

As coronavirus vaccine locations expand, New Yorkers 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine through chain pharmacies in their neighborhoods.

Select Walgreens and Duane Reade pharmacies in several states, including New York and New Jersey, have vaccination sites in their stores for senior citizens.

The program is in partnership with the federal government, but New Yorkers can sign up for vaccines via the city website, or call 877-VAX-4NYC.

The city website directs people to vaccine sites closest to their location, so they may be directed to city hospitals, private health clinics, or pharmacies.

