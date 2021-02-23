Israel Set to Reopen Restaurants, Reception Halls

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:30 am |

Eateries closed during the nationwide lockdown. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israel’s restaurants and reception halls are expected to reopen as part of the lockdown rollback. The proposal does not include children.

Restaurant owners are opposing this proposal, saying that it isn’t practical to reopen restaurants if they can’t have families eating together. The Health Ministry is exploring the possibility of allowing children with negative PCR tests.

On Sunday, Israel reopened sports centers, museums, swimming pools and gymnasiums to those with documentation showing they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.

To date, 4.4 million have been vaccinated, nearly half of the population. This number comprises 70% of the population over the age of 16.