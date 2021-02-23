Fauci: Teenagers Can Be Vaccinated by Fall

NEW YORK -

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks remotely during a virtual Senate Committee. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is confident high school students will be vaccinated as they head back to in-person learning in autumn.

“That will likely occur in the fall. I can’t say that it will be on day one when the school starts in the fall term,” Fauci said, WCBS880 reported.

Health officials are waiting for trial results before vaccinating younger people; Pfizer and Moderna are both conducting vaccine trials in children under sixteen to determine the shots efficiency and safety in that age group.

As for young children under thirteen, who are less likely to become seriously ill with the coronavirus, they may have to wait several more months before vaccines.

“When you have younger children, it likely will not be before the first quarter of 2022,” Fauci said. He believes that by fall and winter the country will be approaching a state of relative normal, albeit one that still involves precautionary measures.

“If normality means exactly the way things were before we had this happen to us, I mean, I can’t predict that,” he said. “I mean, obviously I think we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”

Fauci has warned that masks may be a necessary measure into 2022, as scientists race to track mutated variants.

